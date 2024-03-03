Burglars drive SUV through window of clothing store in Beverly neighborhood in smash-and-grab

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for the offenders who carried out a smash-and-grab burglary early Saturday morning at a clothing store on the city’s Far South Side.

Police say the thieves drove an SUV through the window of The Shop 147, a clothing store located at 2321 95th Street in the Beverly neighborhood, and stole merchandise. The thieves then took off in two other Jeep SUVs that were waiting, according to police.

A security guard who works nearby, requesting anonymity, told WGN-TV he witnessed what happened.

“The smash itself is what really got my attention,” the security guard said. “I’m like, ‘No way they’re just going to smash a car into the store, right?'”

It is not clear how much was stolen from the store.

