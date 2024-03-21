Burglars crash stolen car into Bath Kwik Fill in bid to steal store's ATM, police say

New York State Police are investigating after burglary suspects crashed a stolen car into a Town of Bath business early Wednesday in a bid to steal the store's ATM.

Troopers said the incident took place at the 6765 state Route 415 Kwik Fill store in the Town of Bath.

Bath-based State Police investigators said a stolen 1998 white Ford F-150 crashed through the building at around 3 a.m. to gain entry, simultaneously setting off a police alarm.

According to troopers, the suspects were after the ATM, but their attempts to make off with the machine were unsuccessful.

After being stymied, the vehicle left Kwik Fill, became disabled and was abandoned across the street from the store. The suspects then fled the scene, police said.

Authorities did not say how many suspects are being sought. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.

The Steuben County Sheriff's Office and the Village of Bath Police Department assisted troopers.

