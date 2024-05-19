Burglars cause thousands in damages at vape shops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A chain of smoke and vape shops have been hit by burglars more than 30 times, with damages and stolen goods totaling over $100,000.

Surveillance footage captures a group of individuals desperately trying to break into Cloud Nine on Sycamore View Road at just after 3 a.m. Saturday, repeatedly throwing large objects at the store in a relentless attempt to gain entry.

WREG has been tracking the alarming trend of repeated break-ins at Cloud Nine, a popular vape and smoke shop with multiple locations across Shelby County.

Don Tyler, the owner’s father, expressed frustration and said that despite a heavy-duty lock on the door, they still keep trying to break in. He says the repeated break-ins at Cloud Nine have become a steady source of business for nearby glass shops, which constantly repair their damaged storefronts.

“He’s sort of on call because it happened so often,” Tyler said. “Thousand dollars easy and if they break the side windows doors a lot more. They put a chain up and pull the door off.”

Cloud Nine employee Jashun Matthews is upset with the risks the criminals are taking.

“We don’t even keep cash in the register, so you’re literally throwing away your life for a fun time go ahead and go to jail and enjoy that K2,” Matthews said. “How do you commit a crime with like identifying information, cause the license plate was literally seeable?“

Matthews recounted a time when gunmen stormed the store. The trauma was so severe that one staffer was unable to shake off the fear.

“She was traumatized. You have to sort of on some level be at peace with the fact somebody could come in and put a gun in your face. Tell you to lay down on the ground because you work at a vape shop,” Matthews said.

Customer Richard Pope was upset when he was informed about the massive amount of hits at one of his favorite places to shop.

“There’s no reason to break into these folks’ place,” Pope said. “This is a good place. I come here really often. I don’t like it, I don’t like it.”

Tyler said the thieves take a little bit of everything but mostly cigars.

