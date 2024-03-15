Burglars cause $16K damage to American Legion Post 10 in Las Cruces

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña Ana County is asking the public to help identify two people who broke into and burglarized the American Legion Post 10 on Valentine’s Day.

According to a Las Cruces Police Department Facebook post, shortly before 5 a.m. on Feb. 14, two people robbed the Post located at 1185 E. Madrid Ave. of a replica firearm and caused an estimated $16,000 in damages to the building.

Investigators believe both suspects are men, but LCPD has not released surveillance photos.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify either one or both suspects responsible for the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña Ana County at 800-222-8477, or the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers App, P3 TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspects. Anonymous information is allowed.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Reward offered in burglary of American Legion Post 10 in Las Cruces