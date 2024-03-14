Burglarly near Pitt under investigation by police

A burglary near the University of Pittsburgh is being investigated by police.

At around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a suspect forced his way into a residence in the 200 block of Meyran Avenue. A PlayStation 5 and games were stolen. He fled the scene after a bystander approached him outside of the residence, according to Pitt police.

The man, approximately 25 years old, is around 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information can call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 or the City of Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520.

