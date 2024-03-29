Burglaries and thefts decreased in Crawford County in 2023

Burglaries and thefts were down about 15% in 2023 compared to 2022 according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s annual report.

The report was released Tuesday. The number of incidents logged in 2023 were 17,585.

“We monitor our calls for service very closely and remain proactive in our enforcement of the laws,” Sheriff Scott Kent said.

The office received $85,320 in grant money in 2023. A traffic nearly $31,400 grant was used to increase patrols around holidays and school events.

Sheriff Scott Kent

A $54,000 grant for the Office of Criminal Justice Services allowed the purchase of computers for cruisers that deputies use to complete minor reports.

Special Response Team, search warrants

The Sheriff’s Office monitors 99 adult sex offenders and nine juvenile registrants in Crawford County, according to the report.

The Special Response Team formed by the county Prosecutor 's Office to combat drug issues, as well as firearms being found in connection to drug trafficking, was activated 14 times in 2023.

Eleven of were drug related and one was a barricaded subject. On two occasions, the team was requested to assist the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office directed or assisted in 114 search warrants in 2023, and was involved in 107 indictments that included 265 felony charges.

The office collected 105 pounds of unused or expired medications through the Prescription Drug Take Back initiative in 2023. A drop box is located in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office and available to the public at all times.

Pastor Mike Corwin

Personnel

In May 2023, the Sheriff’s Office lost pastor Mike Corwin, who was appointed as the Chaplain in 2011. Over the years Corwin helped many of the staff through the after-effects of critical incidents.

“Corwin was a great spiritual leader and will be greatly missed by the staff,” Kent said.

Kent Rachel

Pastor Michael Greenler, of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, was appointed chaplain later in the year. Greenler is a valuable resource for the spiritual well-being of the men and women at the Sheriff’s Office, according to the sheriff.

Major Kent Rachel, who was in charge of Jail Operations since 2013, retired at the end of 2023 after 31 years of service. Rachel was hired in 1992 as a corrections officer. In 1998, he was promoted to Sergeant.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office releases annual report for 2023