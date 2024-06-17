Burglaries and other reports

Jun. 17—A burglary was reported at 6:19 a.m. Friday at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva. An empty till was taken. The incident happened sometime overnight.

A burglary was reported at 6:21 a.m. Friday at 498 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. The break-in occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Tobacco was taken.

An attempted break-in was reported at 6:29 a.m. Saturday at 101 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale. Entry was made but nothing was taken after the owner reviewed camera footage.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 12:05 p.m. Friday on Maple Lane in Hollandale. Fraudulent charges were reported on a credit card.

Semi trailer fire reported

A semitrailer was reported on fire at 10:57 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90 near milepost 147.

Fraudulent check reported

A fraudulent check was reported at 11:26 a.m. Saturday on 320th Street in Blooming Prairie.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Kenny Allen McGee on a Goodhue County warrant after a traffic stop at 12:55 a.m. Saturday at East Clark Street and East Main Street.

1 arrested for violation, assault

Police arrested Ler Wah Guide for felony domestic abuse no contact order violation and second-degree assault at 5:20 p.m. Saturday at 516 Larimore Circle.

Diamonds reported stolen

Police received a report at 7:10 p.m. Saturday of diamonds that were stolen at 310 E. Second St.

Male dragged by car, taken to hospital

A male was taken to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System for injuries to his knees and feet at 4:19 p.m. Sunday after being dragged by a vehicle at 2708 Bridge Ave. The incident remains under investigation.