Burglar targets Leatherby’s, Bj’s Brewhouse and Taco Bar in Folsom

(FOX40.COM) — Three local eateries were recently burglarized, according to the Folsom Police Department.

During the early morning hours on Saturday, Mas Taco Bar, BJ’s Brewhouse, and Leatherby’s Family Creamy had all been entered through a broken glass door, police said. Employee’s tip money and miscellaneous property were all stolen.

A few hours later, police arrested a homeless man who they found at the light rail station. The stolen items were recovered and the suspect was booked at the Sacramento County Jail under suspicion of burglary.

