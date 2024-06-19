Burglar smashes glass to get into Catawba County convenience store

Surveillance video showed a man breaking into a convenience store in Catawba County and jumping over the counter to get to the register.

Workers said the burglar got in after he threw a rock through a glass door, and he was in and out of the store in 30 seconds.

Flipped tractor-trailer, second serious crash block Catawba County highway

Cashier Jessica Laws showed Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the rock used to break into the Propst Superette store along Section House Road north of Conover after closing Monday night.

“You saw him jump over the counter?” Faherty asked.

“Yes … ninja jumped,” Laws said. “Cleared the whole thing. I was shocked. I came in the next day, and we were picking up the glass. We were all shocked that someone would do that.”

Investigators believe the suspect looked behind the counter before stealing several cartons of cigarettes.

Deputies said they have reached out to law enforcement in other counties to check to see if there were any similar cases. They are also stepping up patrols around stores at night as they work to identify the person responsible.

Customer Courtney Tosenburger hopes the person responsible is caught.

“I come here almost every day to get tea and it’s just mind-boggling to me that somebody would do that,” Tosenberger said.

The store was closed when the break-in happened.

Workers said deputies got to the store within seven minutes after the break-in.

VIDEO: Catawba Falls, popular NC waterfall hike, reopens after 2-year closure