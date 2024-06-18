Burglar scores $650k worth of jewelry from Midtown Manhattan store

A burglar made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of precious items during a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store heist, police said Monday.

The crook broke into Cellini Jewelers on Park Ave. near E. 56th St. around 4:25 a.m. May 29 and gathered up $650,000 in pricey jewels, cops said.

The man then hopped into a black Volkswagen Jetta with his loot and took off, police said.

The store was closed at the time of the burglary and no one was injured.

Cops on Monday released photos of the thief in the hopes someone may recognize him. He was described as about 5-foot-11and was last seen wearing a black bucket hat, black and red jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.