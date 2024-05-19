Burglar restrains resident, steals vehicle at Lower Swatara trailer park

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are investigating a robbery in which they say the suspects broke into a home and restrained the resident.

Lower Swatara Township Police said they were called to the Hollywood Trailer Park around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There, they were told the victim had been restrained by an apparent burglar. That burglar stole several items and the victim’s car.

The car was found in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information should call Lower Swatara Township Police at 717-558-6900.

