Burglar in bright red shoes has to escape locked Athens store through roof

Athens-Clarke police have identified a female burglar who secretly hid inside a gas station, where she gathered more than $5,000 in cigarettes and lottery tickets, then found she couldn’t get out of the store.

A store security camera shows the woman was eventually able to escape by climbing into the ceiling then breaking out in the roof area. Although she was identified, she has not yet been located, Lt. Jody Thomson said Friday.

The crime occurred shortly after midnight Feb. 21 at the Shell gas station on Oconee Street near the Athens Perimeter, according to the police report released this week.

Police reported officers were alerted to the crime by an unidentified woman who called at about 5:30 a.m. to report seeing a person outside the store carrying what she believed was a gun.

The responding officer found a hole in the roof and the store manager gave police access to the video.

The video, police said, documents that the night clerk closed the store and locked it at 11:55 p.m., but around 12:22 a.m. the owner’s nephew arrived, took something, then locked the doors and left. However, he didn’t reset the burglar alarm, police said.

Thirty minutes later, at 12:52 a.m. a woman, who apparently hid in a closet inside the women’s bathroom, emerged and knocked down a security camera near the cash register, police said.

The woman, wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood, jeans and bright red shoes, placed 49 cartons of cigarettes in a trash bag, along with cash, more than $500 worth of vapes and $2,375 in lottery tickets, the report noted.

She cut off the power at the breaker box, but the video shows he couldn’t get the front door open. Police said she moved a chair into position to gain access to the ceiling to make her way out.

Police declined to release a video photo of the woman on Wednesday, but a clerk observed the photo and told an officer the burglar appeared to be a regular customer for the business.

Police said Wednesday they did not have a suspect.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke police looking for burglar who escaped through roof