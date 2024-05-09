Burglar breaks into Atlanta home, steal’s victim’s car and bank cards

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help with providing information on the suspect shown in the photographs.

Police said on May 3, at approximately 7:41 a.m., officers responded to the area of Oakdale Road Northeast about a burglary.

Officers arrived at the scene where they spoke with the victim who told them that he went to bed around 10:00 p.m. the night before and when he woke up around 7:20 a.m., he noticed that his wife’s backpack was missing from their kitchen counter.

The victim said the keys to their car were inside of the backpack and their car was also missing from the driveway.

The victim also said that their bank cards were used by the suspect at several locations; one of which captured the suspect on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspect can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

