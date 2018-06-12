Burger King Has Taken Full Advantage of This Whole IHOP Name-Change Situation

Following IHOP’s big reveal that it was changing it’s name- for now anyway – to IHOb to promote the debut of its new burgers, fellow restaurants like Wendy’s and Denny’s took to social media on Monday to mock the rebrand. Now, Burger King has also joined in on the viral pettiness.

Taking a shot at IHOP’s transition from a pancake to burger focus, the fast food joint changed its name to Pancake King on both Twitter and Facebook. Burger King does in fact serve pancakes for breakfast, but the dish is by no means what the chain is known for—as is certainly the case for the burgers at the establishment formerly known as IHOP.

Of course, the Internet was in stitches over the shady switch-up. “I love that @BurgerKing changed their profile to ‘Pancake King.’ I am 100% here for all the fast food pettiness,” tweeted one fan of the fast food beef. “Super size the petty!”

I love that @BurgerKing changed their profile to “Pancake King.” I am 100% here for all the fast food pettiness. Super size the petty! pic.twitter.com/VbRU8vsgLE — Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) June 12, 2018

See some of the best responses below.

BURGER KING CHANGED THEIR TWITTER NAME TO PANCAKE KING LMAO THE SHADE pic.twitter.com/jdgq6svIDe — tigsssssssss (@_tiger_s_) June 11, 2018

Omg, Burger King is now Pancake King. I am deceased ???????? pic.twitter.com/C5RH9NFn4J — Lawyer Cat* (@LawyerCat_) June 11, 2018

If I call myself Pancake King for a few days, will you all pay attention to me? pic.twitter.com/BFUa4AgFDj — Dan Primack (@danprimack) June 11, 2018

2019 RESTAURANT PREDICTIONS:

BURGER KING WILL BECOME PANCAKE QUEEN.

PANDA EXPRESS WILL GO BY BEAR STATION.

TACO BELL WILL EVOLVE INTO CHURRO ALARM.

ARBY’S IS GONNA STAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE FOOD CHAIN FOREVER NO MATTER WHAT SO I DON’T NEED TO BE CLEVER FOR THEM. — BLEACH BOY VEVO (@awsten) June 11, 2018

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged, IHOP sells burgers and Burger King sells Pancakes... we really are living in a simulation ?? — KIRA (@kirakosarin) June 12, 2018

Now that #IHOP is International House of Burgers, I guess I’ll get my pancakes from Burger King. pic.twitter.com/4i2mAbOEil — Blayr ???? (@UncommonBee) June 11, 2018

Can’t wait for In-N-Out Pancakes, Smashpancake, and Pancake King to debut. — Jared Esquivel (@j_eskie) June 11, 2018

Video: Here's Why IHOP Is Changing Its Name to IHOb (for Now)