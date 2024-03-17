Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop ‘open air drug bazaar’

Burger King is facing a $15 million lawsuit filed by a concerned resident who claims the fast-food giant’s location on Fulton Street in New York City is turning into a haven for drug dealers. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

March 17 (UPI) -- Burger King is facing a $15 million lawsuit filed by a concerned resident who claims the fast-food giant's location on Fulton Street in New York City is turning into a haven for drug dealers.

Kevin Kaufman, who lives in the Fulton Chambers pre-war condominium building in Manhattan's Financial District at 102 Fulton Street, filed the complaint earlier this month with the New York Supreme Court against the burger chain's restaurant at 106 Fulton Street, just a few doors down.

Kaufman alleges in the lawsuit, obtained by UPI, that the restaurant does not do enough to stop drug dealers from operating an "open-air drug bazaar" filled with "dangerous, illegal, outrageous and unethical activity."

"The operation of the drug dealers at this Burger King attracts drug addicts, drunks, and emotionally disturbed people who have been terrorizing the neighborhood for months," Kaufman said, adding that the neighborhood is now in a "crisis" with the well-being of residents jeopardized.

Residents are allegedly afraid to leave their homes at night while the values of their homes have plummeted because of the alleged drug dealing.

Kaufman said that Joel Rosenthal, a captain with the NYPD, even met with Burger King representatives in October 2023 -- but that the behavior continues to persist.

The outraged resident is seeking damages on the grounds that the situation has caused him "extreme emotional distress" and has demanded a jury trial. He also seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent such behavior at Burger King.

Photographers with the New York Post captured pictures of people seemingly exchanging cash and smoking inside of the restaurant, noting that the burger joint is located just blocks from city hall.

However, the Burger King's franchise owner Lalmir Sultanzada said there is little more he could do and that he is also suffering because of the alleged drug dealing.

"They're hanging around, they throw everything inside the stores. A couple of times they hit one of my managers," Sultanzada told the New York Post.

He alleged that the police are not "paying attention" to the issue while hiring private security would be too expensive but closing up shop isn't an option.

"It's up to the police. I'm not selling drugs," he said. "If I'm going to close the store. who's going to be responsible for my loss?"