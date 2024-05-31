Burger King abruptly closes SLO County location after nearly 30 years

After almost 30 years in operation, Atascadero’s Burger King in has abruptly closed its doors

Yelp users had reported the fast-food restaurant at 8304 El Camino Real closed as of Thursday, though no reason for the closure was given. Another user shared a photo of the sign being removed off the building in the location’s Google listing Wednesday.

A paper sign posted on the door of the building Thursday said only “permanent closed.”

The Burger King restaurant in Atascadero closed in May 2024 after nearly 30 years.

A Tribune request for comment on the closure from Burger King’s corporate office was not returned as of Friday.

Burger King has operated out of the now-vacant space on El Camino Real since its construction in 1997.

There are three other Burger King locations in San Luis Obispo County: 1773 W Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande, 781 Quintana Road in Morro Bay and 1358 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.

