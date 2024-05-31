New buoys will mark a larger 'no-go' zone as Mead's Quarry stays closed after rockslide

Mead's Quarry will not reopen the weekend after a huge rockslide. Ijams Nature Center staff needs time to install new buoys and signs warning swimmers away from an enlarged "no-go" zone around the unstable back wall.

Ijams will take another weekend to make updates after a geologist from the Tennessee Geological Survey assessed the wall, which crumbled into the quarry lake May 25, injuring five swimmers and sending one to the hospital. None of the injuries were serious.

Amber Parker, president and CEO of Ijams, said the nature center expects the work to last until June 5-6.

“I know everyone wants to swim, and we’re all ready for a fun summer at Mead’s Quarry, but safety comes first," Parker said in a release. "Please give Ijams time to do the necessary work to create a safe summer for all patrons."

No swimmers were near the wall when several heavy rocks fell and then gave way to a massive rockslide. One visitor filmed the event in a viral video that shows swimmers, their belongings and a dog sucked out in a tsunami-like wave. There were no serious injuries, Parker said.

Among the possible causes for the rockslide were a series of small earthquakes – including a 2.4 magnitude quake in Knox County the morning of the slide – and heavy rainfall.

"Quarry stone is constantly falling off anyway because it has been hit by hundreds of tons of dynamite over the course of decades," Parker told Knox News. "It is not the most stable thing, which is why we have always had that area demarcated with buoys."

Ijams, a 318-acre nature park that opened Mead's Quarry as a public swimming hole in 2005, will post updates about the reopening to its social media accounts.

Knoxville has no quarry lake open while Mead's stays closed

Across South Knoxville from Mead's Quarry, Augusta Quarry at Fort Dickerson Park remains closed for the second phase of a $5.4 million renovation from the city of Knoxville and the Aslan Foundation.

The upgrades at Augusta Quarry will include its first bathrooms and swim platforms. After pouring foundations and installing utilities, the city is on track to finish the renovations by late fall, Urban Wilderness Coordinator Wes Soward said in a May 23 release.

The Chapman Highway entrance to Fort Dickerson Park, its picnic areas and its upper trails are open.

Mead's Quarry will soon get updates of its own through Ijams' new master plan, including an outdoor classroom, multipurpose buildings and an ADA-accessible trail to the water. To fund several projects, Ijams began charging a $5 parking fee.

While many believe the park to be fully funded by the city and county, only a small fraction of the park's budget comes from public funding. The rest comes from donations, memberships and the parking fee.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Mead's Quarry at Ijams closed for safety upgrades after rockslide