Bunnies in plastic bag tossed out car window in Macomb County, rescued by deputy

A Macomb County sheriff's deputy rescued a group of bunnies found in a plastic bag that was knotted multiple times and tossed out a car window.

Seven of the eight bunnies survived as Deputy Taylor Dibble delivered them to a rescue in northern Macomb County, the sheriff's office said in a release Thursday.

Bunnies found inside a knotted plastic bag that were rescued by a Macomb County sheriff's deputy April 29, 2024. The bag was tossed out a car window in Macomb Township, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in the release that his office takes situations of animal abuse and mistreatment "very seriously" and that Dibble gave the animals "a chance at life."

The sheriff's office said it was dispatched to the area of Potomac Drive and Shoal Drive in Macomb Township about 7 p.m. Monday for an animal complaint. The caller said he saw a person throw a plastic bag out a car window and the bag contained baby rabbits.

Dibble found the bag closed with multiple knots. The mouth and nose of one bunny was poking out of a hole in the bag, with a knot tied around its neck, per the sheriff's office release.

Dibble, unable to untie the knots, used a key to rip a hole in the bag to provide oxygen to the bunnies, according to the sheriff's office.

It said the Michigan Department of Natural Resources provided contact information for Detroit Animal Welfare Group, a nonprofit, no-kill animal sanctuary in Bruce Township, where Dibble took the bunnies.

One was dead. The others were estimated to be about 1-2 weeks old and unable to live on their own without care from their mother or rehabilitation efforts, group Director Kelley LaBonty told the sheriff's office.

The group posted on its Facebook page the cottontail bunnies were: "Left to die."

"Sadly one had already died but we will work hard on saving the rest!" according to the group's Facebook post.

The same day, the group posted on its Facebook page that it received even more mouths to feed. In addition to the bunnies, 10 baby opossums, whose mother was killed, came in as did an orphaned baby raccoon and an orphaned red squirrel with puncture wounds, according to that post.

In the case of the bunnies, the sheriff's office said the suspect who is believed to have tossed the young animals is a younger to middle-aged man who was driving a smaller red Chevrolet car. The witness said he had seen the suspect in the area before. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

