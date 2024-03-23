Bunnell Police say pole cameras helped them identify suspect in shooting of fight witness

A 23-year-old Bunnell man is in the Putnam County Jail in connection with the shooting last week of a man who was critically injured, including losing a kidney.

Antarius Zynell "Duke" Henderson, 23, is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after police said he was identified with the help of pole cameras the city had purchased and installed in South Bunnell, a neighborhood where two drive-by shooting homicides had occurred in 2022.

Henderson was arrested outside a motel in East Palatka and booked into the Putnam County Jail at 7:23 p.m. Friday, records show. He was being held without bond Saturday morning.

Investigators used video captured from cameras atop a pole on East Drain Street to understand what happened around 10:30 p.m. March 16.

Law enforcement officers in Putnam County gather at the scene of the arrest of a man suspected in the Bunnell shooting of a 20-year-old man who lost a kidney as a result of his injuries.

Among a group of men at the intersection of East Drain and Hymon Circle, two squared off and began throwing fists at one another. One got the better of the other, Henderson, who walked to a silver Mercedes, turned and began firing a handgun, Bunnell police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, watched the fight, then turned and began running away when gunshots erupted, police said, but was struck on the left side of his chest and above the right hip. He ran to the front door of a nearby home and pushed the doorbell, as captured on a home security camera.

"Help me! Help me! Help me!" he urged the occupants, who called 911.

He was treated and taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he faced several surgeries and had to have one of his kidneys removed, police said.

Some of Henderson's shots struck the ground 15-20 feet in front of the other person involved in the fistfight, police said, citing the pole cam video.

That second fighter ran north on South Anderson Street and began firing toward Henderson, who was not struck. The second fighter handed the gun to a third man, who also fired several rounds, police said.

Bunnell police said they have identified those shooters and as the investigation continues, additional charges are pending.

"The cameras were needed because in most instances of violent crime, community members who witnessed the incident were often unwilling to speak with police, or (were) reluctant to cooperate fearing retaliation from other community members," Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon said in a news release.

Bunnell purchased and installed a network of cameras in that neighborhood at a cost of $300,000, the news release stated.

"That investment in cameras made the difference in this case," Bunnell police Detective Sergeant Shane Groth said.

Bunnell police said they also used automatic license plate readers attached to the same poles as the cameras in identifying the Mercedes, which was later located in Palm Coast.

Henderson had previously been charged with two misdemeanors, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence, stemming from a March 2 brawl involving some 40 people a couple of blocks from the intersection where the March 16 shooting occurred, court records show.

Bunnell police said witnesses they interviewed told them the March 16 shooting was linked to the March 2 melee.

