Bunnell police credit security cameras for recent shooting arrests

Bunnell police are praising security cameras for their success in the recent shooting arrests.

The cameras were deployed around the south side of the city in 2022 following a series of murders.

Surveillance cameras placed on poles near East Drain and South Anderson Streets, have helped police put three shooting suspects away in just a few weeks.

“When folks are reluctant to come and tell us what happened, we at least have something to work from,” Chief David Brannon said.

Ah’Nyis Johnson, Antaris Henderson and Rya Jefferson are all behind bars for their participation in a gun fight in mid-March that ended with an innocent bystander being shot.

The community did call 911 for help with the victim, who is still in the hospital, but did not share any details about what happened with detectives.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t talk to us because they are scared and afraid of retaliation or they have a distrust for us,” Lt. Shane Groth said. “These cameras have played a significant role in solving this.”

The cameras are part of a $300,000 city investment to upgrade the network and at least one is owned by the Flagler County Housing Authority.

Not all neighbors are on board.

“These cameras are invading our privacy. I don’t think I works because stuff is still happening,” said a resident who goes by ‘North from the South.’

Chief Brannon said the cameras do provide both real-time and recorded surveillance but added officers don’t typically review them until after a crime has occurred. Because of their success on the city’s southside, Brannon is hoping to add at least two more during the next budget session.

