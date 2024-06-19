Bunnell police ask for help in finding gunmen responsible for drive-by shooting overnight

Bunnell police are asking for help locating two men suspected in a drive-by shooting that occurred overnight on Hymon Circle.

According to police, Bunnell police officers and Flagler County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday from a resident who reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Police and deputies found shell casings in the roadway. A video of the incident was obtained that showed two men parking a car on the street. They then exited the vehicle and walked around a home.

The two returned to the car and as they drove away, both started shooting at the home. The vehicle was identified, and a bulletin was dispatched to surrounding law enforcement agencies in the region. Soon after, the Daytona Beach Police Department found the car parked in an apartment complex with a handgun and ammunition inside.

Bunnell police detectives and crime scene investigators from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded and took over the investigation.

Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon said in the post that "we will use all of our resources to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.”

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact Bunnell police Lt. Shane Groth at 1-386-600-7950. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bunnell police searching for gunmen in overnight drive-by shooting