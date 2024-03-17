A 20-year-old Bunnell man who was shot Saturday night when gunfire erupted during a fight remained in critical condition Sunday at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, police said.

It is currently unknown if the unidentified victim, whose condition worsened from stable to critical overnight, was involved in the fight or an intended target of the shooting, said Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon.

On Saturday at 10:25 p.m., Bunnell police officers and Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 500 block of South Drain Street in Bunnell where callers to 911 reported a man had been shot, Brannon said.

Life in prison for shooting girlfriend Palm Coast man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting girlfriend

Police and deputies found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. After being taken to a hospital in St. Augustine, the man was then airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, the chief said.

Preliminary reports indicate a fight initially broke out in the 500 block of South Anderson Street, and soon after, shots rang out. Several persons fled the area on foot and in cars, Brannon said.

The Bunnell Police Department is leading this investigation with help from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bunnell Police Detective Sergeant Shane Groth at 386-600-7950, or CrimeStoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bunnell man in critical condition after being shot during fight