Bundle of cocaine found buried in Dauphin County yard

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after someone found a bundle of cocaine buried in their yard.

Lower Swatara Township Police said they were called to a home on Riverview Drive around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Photo Courtesy / Lower Swatara Township Police

They said a resident was doing yard work when they found something buried in the ground.

It was referred to as “suspicious” and was dug up.

Police said it was a “significant amount of cocaine packaged for sale.”

The bundle was placed in evidence and police are investigating.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.