Bundestag official calls for counterintelligence efforts to be stepped up in wake of bugging scandal

Photo: Getty Images
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the Bundestag Defence Committee, has called for a response after Russia released a recording of Bundeswehr officers' conversations.

Source: German news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official stated that espionage has always been one of the tools of Russia's hybrid warfare.

"It's not surprising that conversations are intercepted," she said, adding that it was only a matter of time before the content of the conversations would be made public.

"We urgently need to strengthen our security and counterintelligence because we are obviously vulnerable in this area," said Strack-Zimmermann.

The politician believes that the reason for the disclosure of the conversations is that Russia seeks to discourage Chancellor Olaf Scholz from giving the green light to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

