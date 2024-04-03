Buncombe pursues federal funds for acquisition of Deaverview Mountain as a public park

ASHEVILLE - Where the path diverged just before the summit, only an arrow on a white index card pointed the way. Going the other direction would take you to the Spivey Mountain cell towers and a trek along the ridgeline, but following the rough trail marker a few hundred feet landed you at the mountaintop bald and a breathtaking view.

It's the zenith of a 342-acre parcel atop Deaverview Mountain, currently being explored as the potential site of a future county park. The park would preserve the property for passive recreation, ensuring the conservation of the iconic summit overlooking downtown Asheville, Buncombe County and the mountains beyond.

A group takes in the view of Asheville from atop Deaverview Mountain, February 16, 2024.

At its April 2 meeting, Buncombe County Commissioners voted to be the primary applicant for a $4.4 million federal grant that, if acquired, would commit the county to develop Deaverview Mountain into a Buncombe County public park.

“I’m very excited. I think it’s an amazing opportunity," said the county's Parks and Recreation Director Allison Dains immediately following the vote. "It will be the largest Buncombe County park, it is the preservation of an amazing piece of property ... the opportunities are endless."

She noted it will allow for more equitable access to outdoor spaces, located within an underserved population and census tract, and various amenities, from better air quality to health and wellness opportunities.

The acreage of Deaverview Mountain being considered for conservation.

The property is privately owned by a conservation-minded buyer who bought it for $7.3 million after it went up for sale last March. They are holding it temporarily to give the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, an Asheville-based nonprofit land trust, time to work out a permanent conservation solution.

That's where the county comes in.

With only three years to purchase the ridgeline, a condition laid out in an option agreement signed by the SAHC, the land trust is looking to partner with Buncombe County — a joint venture made possible by an April 2023 vote that provided initial direction for collaborative exploratory support with SAHC. The estimated total cost of purchase is $8.8 million with a deadline of March 2026.

In November, SAHC was awarded $4.37 million from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund for the conservation of the property. These funds would be leveraged for a one-to-one match with the federal Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership grant dollars, which would complete the amount needed for the property's purchase.

Jay Leutze, senior adviser to the Southern Highland Conservancy Board of Trustees, at Deaverview Mountain, February 16, 2024.

What now?

After some discussion April 2, with the option to move forward as the primary applicant or to only support a grant application from the state, county commissioners voted 5-0 for the former. Two commissioners were not in attendance.

Commissioner Terri Wells noted the excitement she heard in community about the project and put her support behind the county becoming the primary applicant.

“There is no guarantee the other way,” she said. If the state chose not to submit the grant, they could miss the timeline for property acquisition entirely.

Chair Brownie Newman said despite additional responsibility being placed on local government, "I think our constituents want us to take this responsibility on. There is so much public benefit. ... I definitely support the idea of being able to try to control our destiny in how this plays out, in partnership with the state and others, of course."

A group hikes to the summit of Deaverview Mountain in Asheville, April 16, 2024.

Several public commenters spoke in favor of the project, including Josh Kelly with area nonprofit MountainTrue, who said said the "highly visible" mountain stands as a backdrop for Erwin and West Asheville, a forested "oasis." To secure it as a public park would mean environmental and cultural continuity for future generations, he said.

The Outdoor Recreation Legacy Program grant was established in 2014 and is funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. It is a nationally competitive, dollar-for-dollar matching grant program created to aid disadvantaged, urban communities that lack access to close-by outdoor recreation.

The grant cycle timeline has changed, Dains told commissioners in her April 2 presentation, necessitating a county commitment sooner than originally anticipated. A proposal submittal is due April 30. If approved to submit a full grant application, the county would know by November 2024.

Application deadline is November 2025. This would be the county's last opportunity to apply for these funds as the option to purchase the land expires mid-2026.

Downtown Asheville is seen from Deaverview Mountain, February 16, 2024.

If established, the park on Deaverview Mountain would make public for the first time a property that has long been cherished by nearby community members, despite being privately owned for years. Operation would fall to the county with three years to develop and open the park from the time of the funding award.

To get to the summit, it is an about mile-long walk up a gentle-grade gravel and dirt road that culminates in a kudzu patch, a grassy bald and tree swing. At the top, there is an 180-degree view of the French Broad River Valley, where area landmarks look like chess pieces on a vast board. From the 3,118-foot peak you can see the the stair-step of downtown Asheville's tallest buildings, the shining ribbon of the French Broad River and the Biltmore estate, perched in the hills like a fancy cake-topper.

"We are very excited to start truly engaging with the public now to talk about what it is that we can do .... and how we can best serve the community’s interest with that piece of property as a public park for passive recreation,” Dains said.

Until a park opens, the property is still private and posted against trespass.

More: $4.3M grant awarded for conservation of 343 acres on Deaverview Mountain; What's next?

More: More bear-resistant trash carts coming to Asheville as black bears gear up for spring

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe pursues funds to create county park on Deaverview Mountain