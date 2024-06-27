Buncombe County Schools names new principal for Oakley Elementary

ASHEVILLE - Buncombe County Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson announced Jo Landreth will be the new principal at Oakley Elementary School, beginning July 1.

Landreth joins the county from Asheville City Schools, where she was a teacher and administrator for 27 years, most recently as principal of Asheville Middle School. She has also served as an assistant principal at Ira B. Jones Elementary, and as a specialist working with academically and intellectually gifted students in the Asheville City Schools system.

“Dr. Landreth is a lifelong educator and experienced principal who has dedicated her career to serving children and empowering teachers and educators,” Jackson said in a June 24 news release.

“She is passionate about collaborating with parents and teachers to help meet the needs of all students. Oakley Elementary School has a rich and vibrant history and tradition as a true community school. I am grateful that we have found the right leader to embrace and honor the past while leading forward into a bright future for the Mighty Oaks of Oakley Elementary.”

The announcement comes about two weeks after ACS named Blair Johnson as the new principal of Asheville Middle School.

In March, the Asheville City school board approved consolidation of Montford North Star Academy and Asheville Middle in a 5-2 vote. The decision will close the Montford Avenue school, which opened in 2017.

There have been seven other administrator assignments announced by BCS in the last weeks, with new principals named for various programs and schools throughout the county.

