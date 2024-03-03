Bunbury's late PK goal earns Nashville 1-1 draw with Rapids

Colorado Rapids midfielder Oliver Larraz, top, is tripped by Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis, bottom, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Nashville earned a 1-1 draw on Saturday night, spoiling the home opener for the Colorado Rapids and new coach Chris Armas.

Bunbury's equalizer for Nashville (0-0-2) followed a foul on Rapids substitute forward Jonathan Lewis.

Colorado (0-2-0) never did find the net, but the Rapids grabbed the lead on an own-goal by Nashville defender Shaq Moore two minutes into the second half.

Zack Steffen, who surrendered four goals in a season-opening loss to the Portland Timbers, finished with one save in his second start with the Rapids. Steffen has been out of the league since a stint with the Columbus Crew from 2016-19,

Joe Willis saved two shots for Nashville.

Colorado travels to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Nashville returns home to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 10.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport