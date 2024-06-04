Bun B Plans To Appeal Temporary Injunction Against Trill Burgers Amid Legal Battle With Former Partners

A judge has ruled against Bernard “Bun B” Freeman and his business partners, Andy Nguyen and Nick Scurfield, in a lawsuit that alleges their former partners embezzled money from Trill Burgers.

According to Houston Public Media, siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares countered the aforementioned claims, alleging that Freeman, Nguyen, and Scurfield actually stole their recipe for the mouth-watering Smashburgers, forced them out of the business, and now owes them money.

The Vivares siblings were sued in August 2023 by the co-founders, who accused them of stealing at least $45,000 from the establishment during its early days. Allegedly, the siblings agreed to leave the business in 2022 — before Trill Burgers officially opened as a brick-and-mortar in June 2023 — but claimed they never signed a separation agreement.

“At this (injunction) hearing, it is now Patsy and Benson’s position that they withdrew from the operations, which is their obligation, but intended to maintain their ownership,” Charles Adams, attorney for Bun B stated. “So it’s their argument now that their punishment for the missing money (in 2022) was to not have to do any more work, but they were keeping all of the benefits, which doesn’t really make sense.”

The siblings’ attorney, Saad Aziz, stated that his clients’ goal is to “be bought out by Trill Burgers’ owners at a fair price,” instead of going without any compensation.

Judge Tamika Craft-Demming of Harris County issued a temporary injunction against Trill Burgers in May, which pretty much means the burger joint would still operate, but some of its assets would be restricted while the lawsuit is litigated. Per HPM, the business will still pay its staff and obligations, but the “$5,000 monthly salaries” drawn by Freeman, Nguyen and Scurfield will come to a halt for now.

“We did not want them to shut down the company. We don’t want people to not be able to have Trill Burgers anymore,” Aziz stated on Monday (June 3). “We want Houston to have Trill Burgers. That was the product that Patsy and (Benson) made.”

Bun B also spoke out following the Judge’s ruling, clarifying some misconceptions about the ongoing case.

“The story that the news in putting out does not completely tell everything about the case,” he said in an Instagram Live session. “The first thing is, the court order does not say that the bank accounts are frozen at all. Daily operations will commence. The only reason that we were taking salaries — which were very small, only $5,000 a month — were because we had been doing so much for free. I had never taken any money from Trill Burgers, let’s be clear.”

He added, “These people tried to paint me as a thief in public statements that I stole money from them, which they could not testify to, when we went to court. Cause we all know that’s a lie. There’s no physical proof of me taking anything because I never took anything. But we got a lot of great testimony that will help us in the long run.”

“This is what happens in business,” he declared. “If you’re not getting sued in business then you’re not successful.”

See Bun B speak at the 0:26 mark below.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Trill Burgers’ grand opening, the establishment announced that it will be handing out 607 free burgers to the community on Friday (June 7) in HTX.

“It’s been a year of Trill Burgers right here at 3607 S Shepherd, and to celebrate you guys because you’re the ones who made this happen, we’re giving away 607 Trill Burgers,” Bun B said in an announcement video. “Houston, we love you, we appreciate you, and we hope to see all you guys here for that free burger on June 7.”

The signature “double-patty Smashburger with American cheese, Trill Sauce, caramelized onions and pickles” will be given away on a first come, first serve basis — to-go only. Customers will also be treated to a surprise guest DJ and photo opportunities.

