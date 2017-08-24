Bumrah 4 wickets holds Sri Lanka to 236-8 in 2nd ODI

India's Jasprit Bumrah runs to field the ball after bowling a delivery during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets to help India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 236 for eight in the second one-day international on Thursday.

Bumrah finished with four for 43 in his 10 overs with leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal taking two wickets after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first at Pallekele International Stadium.

Sri Lanka got off to a good start with openers Niroshan Dickwella hitting two sixes and three boundaries in a 24-ball 31. He added 41 runs for the first wicket with Danushka Gunathilaka (19) before being caught by Shikhar Dhawan for Bumrah's first wicket.

Gunathilaka tried to charge Chahal and was stumped by Dhoni with the score on 70 and captain Upul Tharanga was out for seven caught at slip by his opposite captain Kohli off seamer Hardik Pandya.

Kusal Mendis (19) and Angelo Mathews (20) were trapped leg before wicket by Chahal and Axar Patel respectively, reducing Sri Lanka to 121 for five.

Then Milinda Siriwardana and Chamara Kapugedara added 91 runs for the sixth wicket to give Sri Lanka a score they could hope to compete with.

Siriwardana scored his third one-day international half-century playing in his 18th match. He was out for a run-a-ball 58 hitting two boundaries and a six, caught by Rohit Sharma off Bumrah.

Kapugedara was bowled by Bumrah for 40.

India leads the five-match series 1-0 having won the first match convincingly by nine wickets.

India fielded an unchanged side from the first match. Sri Lanka made three changes, dropping all-rounder Thisara Perera and spinners Hasaranga de Silva and Lakshan Sandakan. Siriwardana, spinner Akila Dananjaya and seamer Dushmantha Chameera were recalled.