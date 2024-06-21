Bump-stock ruling by U.S. Supreme Court, a supreme setback for gun safety in America

Bump-stock blood on high court's hands

This would be my perception of the current U.S. Supreme Court. The justices sit in their marble castle and only hear the arguments presented by lawyers arguing any particular issue that they chose to hear. The current decision concerning bump stocks, in my humble opinion, made in consort with the Republican Party, is a travesty. The justices don't have to face the survivors of these atrocities.

In his majority opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas basically said the bump stock does not make an AR a machine gun because it doesn't shoot as many rounds as a machine gun in a given amount of time. Valid questions for the keepers of our Constitution might be: What does free access to tools of death have to do with a more perfect union, justice or domestic tranquility? Why did they hear the case in the first place, to further bastardize the Second Amendment?

David Clendining, Loxahatchee

A AK-47 with a bump stock installed at Good Guys Gun and Range on February 21, 2018 in Orem, Utah. The bump stock is a device that allows a semi-automatic to fire at a rapid rate much like a fully automatic gun.

Mass Shootings Remembered: Will Parkland shooting anniversary bring better Florida gun laws? Not likely. | Editorial

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: U.S. Supreme Court bump-stock ruling will only fuel gun violence