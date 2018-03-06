Bumble CEO on Banning Gun Photos: ‘Why Would We Want to Romanticize a Weapon?’

Female-driven dating app Bumble announced on March 5 that it would ban most of its almost 30 million users from posting images that include firearms and other weapons on its platform, following the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. (Only those who have served in the military or worked in law enforcement will be able to keep photos with guns in them — as long as they’re carrying them in uniform. The company also will not censor photos drawn from users’ Instagram accounts.) Bumble CEO and founder Whitney Wolfe Herd spoke to TIME about the company’s decision.

Why do this? We were founded with safety at the helm of everything we do — to create a kinder Internet, to create a platform that would encourage accountability and rewrite the rules of how we interact with each other. If you think about what Bumble is, it’s a mechanism to connect. People are putting themselves out there, they’re showcasing themselves and they’re doing so in the hopes of attracting a connection. We don’t want guns to be part of that conversation. We don’t want guns to be romanticized. It was time to stake a stand.

What would you say to users who are gun hobbyists? Why should they not be able to display their passions and interests on a dating app? Our team is a collective of so many different individuals — we have Republicans on our team, we have Democrats on our team. We have team members with family members who are supporters of the NRA. We have team members who either themselves or their loved ones have been a victim of some form of gun violence. We literally have people at every corner of this discussion.

At the end of the day, we ultimately landed — regardless of personal beliefs and politics — that this is a matter of safety and a matter of what is taking place in our country right now. Until the violence comes under control, we should not normalize a hobby and allow that to be exposed to millions of people. We want women — and men — to feel comfortable, to feel safe and feel secure. Weapons don’t send that message.

This is not about discriminating against anyone who has political beliefs one way or the other. This is us saying that we’re going to lay the groundwork for our ecosystem, and we don’t want violent weaponry to have a place here.

Why risk losing so many users? We will always put our values above our bottom line. End of story.

You’ve said that this wasn’t a politically driven decision, but this move is coming during a time of heightened gun-control discussions, and you made a $100,000 donation to the gun control-rally organized by Parkland students, March for Our Lives. What would you say to people who believe this decision is politically motivated? Seventeen lives were taken. I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican, those were human lives that were lost on a random Wednesday when they were in what is supposed to be the safest place for our children: school. They were learning; they were working toward their future. That, for me, is bigger than politics. That, for me, is human ethics.

The recent mass shootings have sparked discussions about the link between domestic violence and gun violence. Did that come up in your discussion? This is something we take very seriously. We have several members of our team — a sociologist and others — who do research on domestic abuse, matters of hatred and vitriol. The truth is so many women die every year because of abusive acts from a partner. If you do the research and look at the statistics, guns are a big piece of that.

Why would we want to romanticize a weapon that is used in so many instances of violent crimes against women? And looking at all of these mass shootings, the only commonality amongst most of them is a history or a past of domestic abuse.

I generally founded this company to mitigate the abuse that I have felt in my life in relationships. I have lived through psychologically abusive relationships, and I’ve seen my friends and my family members go through abusive relationships. Everything I try to do as the leader of this company is to inch toward eliminating abuse in all forms someday down the road. We really strive to end misogyny.

How is Bumble going to enforce this? It’s been a work in progress. We have around 5,00o moderators who work remotely across the globe so we cover every time zone. As of yesterday, we put into effect the taking off point to start moderating photos. Over the next month, it might take a little longer, we are going to have those amazing moderators go back and really moderate the photos.