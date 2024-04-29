Bullseye Target store dog stolen from Bucks County store. 'Girls went full blown Cruella'

Middletown Police are looking to talk to two women they say may have information about the stolen statue of the Target mascot dog from the Lincoln Highway store.

"Bullseye was stolen," reads the post on the township police Facebook page Monday. "These girls went full blown Cruella."

Middletown police say the Bullseye Target dog was stolen from the store on Lincoln Highway. They are looking for two women caught on surveillance camera to talk to you about the incident.

The police department shared two photos, including of a woman in the Temple University sweatshirt that appears to show her removing the large statue that sits at the front of the busy store in the "Dollar Spot." Another photo shows a woman leaving and laughing. The police said the pair were together, and authorities are looking to identify them.

"Our primary actor, we will call “Temple”, was clearly having a grand old time. I mean, what a riot, right," the post reads. "Her buddy, we will call “National Champion”, can also barely contain her giggles over the whole ordeal. If you know Temple or the Champ, give us a shout. The “Dollar Spot” just isn’t the same without Bullseye."

The police ask the woman to get in contact with them. No charges were announced in the social media post with the #BringBackBullseye.

The Facebook post quickly garnered attention and was shared about 125 times in just over two hours after it was posted at 4 p.m. There were some 160 comments, including those who admitted that they have considered tagging the beloved bulldog mascot. One post asked if the dog statue was "microchipped."

"Looks like a “double dog dare you” situation," one woman wrote. "Hopefully spot is returned unharmed and there is some community service in their future."

Some said it was harmless fun, guessing it may be a harmless prank.

"I’m sure he will get returned! This is hilarious though," a post read. "Senior pranks, they aren’t hurting anybody and that’s a good thing! Target needs aback up!"

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bullseye Target mascot statue stolen from Bucks County store