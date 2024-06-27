Bullets fly again in Erb Park; neighbors sound off

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Déjà vu in the worse possible way for the Erb Park neighborhood in Appleton.

Tuesday night gunshots ringing through the park. According to a recently released criminal complaint, 19-year-old Tyrese Simmons fired several shots into the air near the park’s pavilion before driving away on a moped.

Police said they were able to locate him, but that he resisted their efforts to arrest him. According to police, they found a knife, handgun, and an open liquor bottle in his backpack. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses in the park told police that Simmons had appeared intoxicated before allegedly firing those shots into the air.

The criminal complaint said video surveillance at the park showed Simmons tipping over his moped in the parking lot which some witness viewed as a sign of his intoxication.

He now faces several felony charges including second degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeat offender. He appeared in Outagamie County court on Wednesday afternoon and a judge set a $150,000 cash bond.

Megan Larson lives near the park and says she was in her backyard on Tuesday night when she heard a loud sound coming from Erb Park.

“I said I think I hear gunshots and my boyfriend came out and was like no it’s fireworks season,” said Larson.

An Appleton Police Department Facebook post the next day confirmed that Larson was right. She said this latest incident in the park by her home has made her very nervous.

“I feel safe in our neighborhood in general our neighborhood is wonderful,” said Larson. “I feel safe with him (her boyfriend) being with me but not alone and for my kids to be there absolutely not.”

This latest incident is the second time in as many summers that there’s been gunshots in Erb Park. Appleton resident Michael Reader remembers the first incident well because he was playing basketball in the park when the bullets began to fly.

“Heard what we saw were firecrackers at the time and actually saw a guy pointing a gun at somebody else,” said Reader.

An Outagamie County judge recently sentenced Cashmere Williams to 14 years in prison for that shooting that left one person hurt.

Williams was 16 years old when it happened and said a group of people had beaten him up the day before. He said he brought a gun to the park the next day for protection and when he saw one of the people who had been involved with beating him up he snapped and fired his gun.

Fast forward about a year later and shots have been fired again at Erb Park.

“Honestly just disappointment, it’s a bummer to see a little bit of a repeat of something like that going on,” Reader said.

Neighbors said that Erb Park is normally great and that the neighborhood is safe. Some said the park was a big draw for them in terms of moving into the neighborhood.

They told Local 5 News that they’re very surprised that this happened here not just once but twice now.

Erb Park has a public pool, a large playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Especially in the summer months, there’s lots of families that come out and enjoy the park’s amenities.

According to the criminal complaint, the shots-fired incident on Tuesday evening happened near the park’s pavilion which is just steps away from the playground. The shooting in Erb Park last summer happened in the late afternoon when there was still lots of people in the park.

While some neighbors said the two shootings will keep them away from the park, other said they still think it’s safe enough to enjoy summer activities.

“It’s a concern but I trust that Appleton Police Department is going to continue to monitor things and do the best they can,” said Stephen Lehmann who lives in the neighborhood and said he takes his kids to the pool and the playground at the park all the time in the summer.

“I’m not too concerned about my personal safety with this type of thing and they do tend to have a really solid reaction when these things do tend to happen,” said Reader. “I mean ever since the incident last summer when it happened it seems like the police have increased their presence here so I think they’re doing a good job.”

Several parents of kids who work as lifeguards at Erb Pool expressed concerns about this second incident saying it’s been very difficult for their kids to go through this twice now.

An Appleton Police department spokesperson declined an interview request about the most recent shots fired incident citing the ongoing investigation.

