‘Bullets coming out of a car;’ Police investigating shots fired incident in Trotwood

Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Trotwood early Sunday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m., Trotwood police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Salem Ave on reports of shots fired.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller identifying himself as a security guard for Sheikhs Restaurant & Lounge told dispatchers that there were gunshots heard in the parking lot.

“I seen them firing, but I went to go undercover to get out the way. I didn’t see who was out there firing but I just seen the bullets coming out of a car,” the caller said.

The caller also told 911 dispatchers that no one was injured.

During the investigation, two people showed up at Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds, however, it is unclear if this is related to the shots fired incident, according to the call for service logs obtained by News Center 7.

At this point in the investigation, it is unclear if anyone was actually shot, or if police have identified the shooter.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story as we learn more.