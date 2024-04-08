Bullet from drive-by shooting nearly hits bathing child, injures Lacey family dog

The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect after a Lacey home was the subject of a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

According to Lacey Police, officers and detectives were dispatched at around 9 p.m. to the 4600 block of Belair Drive SE, near College Street. A bullet had traveled through the home and into the bathroom, where a child was bathing. The bullet struck a tile wall, and the child was injured by broken tiles.

The Lacey family’s dog was struck by a bullet, underwent surgery, and is expected to make a full recovery.

It’s unclear at this time if the house was struck by more than one bullet. The Olympian reached out to the Lacey Police Department for more information.

Police don’t have much information on the suspect. An unknown vehicle was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting. If you have any information about the incident, call the police department at 360-459-4333 with case reference number 2024-1745.