Bullard Methodist Church has a blast with Easter ‘Egg-splosion’

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard Methodist Church had a blast with their “Easter Egg-splosion” event in Bullard on Saturday.

The so-called “Egg-splosion” featured an Easter egg hunt, pancakes and sausage for breakfast, a petting zoo and pony rides. It was also an “Egg-splosion” of community.

“It’s a great time to have families to to enjoy themselves and have lots of fun together. And it’s also an opportunity for us to get to know our community and members of our community, and also to give them an opportunity to invite them into the church and come worship with us tomorrow,” said David Brasher, a pastor at Bullard Methodist church.

On Sunday, they’ll be joining together again to celebrate Easter as a church.

