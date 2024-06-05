'It was a bull rush': Minnehaha poll board denies activist's request to toss absentee ballots

Dejae Mikkelson came into the Siouxland Library Meeting Room B expecting to oversee a typical June primary. What he didn't expect was to be put on trial by the head of an election integrity group that's been all but endorsed by Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson.

Jessica Pollema, president of South Dakota Canvassing Group, as well as Anderson, an unidentified lawyer with Pollema and a representative with the Minnehaha County State's Attorney office all convened on Mikkelson's polling place Tuesday to address the election integrity activist's challenge that dozens of absentee ballots should be rejected.

Mikkelson, who was volunteering as the superintendent of Sioux Falls precinct 5-16, received a call from Anderson at 11:37 a.m. She told him she's stopping by his polling place to talk to him and his precinct deputies about Pollema's challenge.

"I just want to give you a heads up about something," Anderson said in a voicemail to Mikkelson, which has been obtained by the Argus Leader. "We're going to be headed over there, and we need your precinct board to, um, work on an issue."

Pollema presented her case to Mikkelson that dozens of absentee ballots should be thrown out based on alleged evidence she says she obtained showing multiple voter registration forms that shared addresses at PO boxes, the precinct superintendent said.

Pollema told the Argus Leader on Tuesday night these voters don't live in Sioux Falls. She claimed people from out-of-state were using a service to fill out a voter registration form to participate in South Dakota's primary.

"I purchased thousands of these original voter registration forms from these addresses from all across the state, and we've analyzed them to make sure they were accurate and complete, which proves they should've been placed in this precinct — 99% of them were perjured or incomplete," Pollema alleged.

Her argument was based, in part, on SDCL 12-18-10, which allows someone to challenge if a voter's identity matches their registration.

Mikkelson said some addresses she presented were associated with PO boxes at Dakota Post and other locations.

However, Mikkelson said the official with the state's attorney office offered counterpoints: That those individuals could be South Dakota residents who permanently reside in an RV or are currently homeless and simply use those addresses as placeholders.

Mikkelson said he and his three deputies felt "sideswiped" by the affair. As they were being asked to weigh the evidence being presented, they still had to handle incoming voters.

"We're being confronted in the heat of things," the superintendent said. "We're volunteers. Like, how do you expect us to sort this out?"

Ultimately, Mikkelson said the precinct board decided to reject Pollema's mid-primary challenge.

Mikkelson, who also served as superintendent for the recent city election and has previously volunteered as an election deputy, is accustomed to seeing poll watchers and other people concerned with election integrity.

Pollema's challenge, however, is something he's never encountered.

"She makes the presentation that was kind of set it up, like it's a tribunal to the election board," Mikkelson said. "It was a bull rush. 'We're this group. You have to do this.' It was strange, it was fast … It was intimidating. I'm not going to lie, my adrenaline was flowing."

Rick Weible, an election integrity activist who ran against Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree for District 8 and lost, cited the residency qualifications as part of his reason for running for a seat in the first place. He revealed to the Argus Leader he allegedly purchased the name of a Madison County business associated with hundreds of alleged non-resident voters. This has not been independently confirmed.

"That's one of the reasons why I ran: To sue the county auditor to be in compliance, because they obviously don't live there," Weible said. "As a matter of fact, the person that moved in there is a private investigator collecting all the packages that get delivered there, so we have 100% of the evidence. 100% fraud."

Pollema said she also challenged absentee ballots at precinct 4-16, which used the Word of Life Pentecostal Church as its polling location. She claimed her challenge was successful and resulted in dozens of ballots being rejected.

It is unclear if those absentee ballots were truly rejected, and if they were, how many.

Pollema and Anderson were seen talking together to some degree: An Argus Leader reporter was speaking with Pollema while ballots were being counted, when Anderson interrupted to ask if the canvassing group leader knew whether some or all of the challenged ballots were tossed. Anderson later handed Pollema, a citizen, a stack of unknown documents, as the county auditor was wrapping up the ballot count for the night.

It's unclear what those documents were and what Anderson's next steps will be in the matter, as well as whaat role the South Dakota Secretary of State's office, which oversees the election process statewide, may have down the line, if any.

South Dakota Canvassing Group, the election integrity imitative headed by Pollema, was inspired by MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s August 2021 Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, an event that tried and failed to substantiate evidence of presidential election fraud.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

