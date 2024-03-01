If bulkhead construction followed state and local procedures, EPA shouldn't override

Editor's note: A recent story about a Hood Canal property owner being fined by the EPA, published in the Kitsap Sun, did not note that the defendant in the case had outstanding motions in court. Due to the complexity of the case, Phillip Bayley of Union, one of the individuals fined, was given the opportunity to share a column from his perspective on the issue.

In January the Region 10 office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a press release, as reported in the Kitsap Sun on February 2, claiming that I, an owner of property along the Hood Canal shoreline, was guilty of Clean Water Act (CWA) violations for my 2017 replacement of a failing 1930s-era bulkhead. The EPA failed to report that Judge David Estudillo has not finalized his ruling. He has also not ruled on multiple motions I filed in November 2023 detailing his and the EPA’s violations of agreements between the EPA and Washington State, the CWA, and state law.

This dispute is between the agreed rules backed by federal, state, and local laws vs. certain bureaucrats' desired rules. As confirmed by Mason County and State-approved permitting of my replacement of the failing 1930s bulkhead and my home, and contrary to the EPA’s press release, the property has zero bulkhead violations. The EPA knows their claims can’t stand up to scrutiny. The EPA had roughly ten opportunities with permit decisions to allege that somehow my land is their water. The EPA consciously decided not to appeal numerous approvals by the the county and state, according to the applicable rules.

In 1974, the EPA and state entered into an agreement under the Coastal Zone Management Act (CZMA), which was reaffirmed in 2020 (Federal Registry 2020-12670). This agreement recognizes that the state Shoreline Management Act of 1971 (SMA) complies with the Clean Water Act. The agreement allocates administration of shoreline development rules to Washington state and Mason County. This results in the EPA federally approving my project, its permitting program, and attesting to Congress that a Washingtonian following these permits would not be violating the CWA but following Congressional intent.

Under this CZMA agreement, federal agencies and judges are barred from: 1.) determining the location of the shoreline on your property, where water ends and the uplands begin, 2.) interfering with state compliance determinations, 3.) bringing enforcement over state-authorized work under this program, 4.) violating any of the terms of the state’s approved permitting programs, and 5.) engaging in any activities against this program’s permit holder unless it asks permission and the local government grants it. Said another way, under this program, Congress requires the feds to agree with the state to whom it recognizes as having “lead agency with primary jurisdiction” authority.

Now, for that $323,134,524 of federal bureaucratic hypocrisy. As I have shown in photos, the 1930s bulkhead was originally constructed across the six properties adjacent to my property, spanning a total distance of about 500 feet. According to the agreed maintenance rules, two vertical concrete bulkheads have been constructed along a portion of the failing 1930s vintage bulkhead structure. The adjacent property received the same determinations by Mason County as mine. It said both projects do “not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment” and are “Routine Maintenance—Replacement.”

This photo shows the original bulkhead on Phillip Bayley's property, built in the 1930s. The new construction has occurred to the right of the home in the photo.

Mason County has determined there is no-net-loss of environmental functions via their direct inspections and permit compliance determinations. The EPA did not appeal these and therefore agreed with Mason County. Since both projects permanently removed old concrete construction materials, the “waters of the U.S.” were expanded, and their uplands were reduced. As state Fish and Wildlife advised, if we voluntarily removed protected 1930s concrete it would improve the lateral transportation of beach sediment. Both properties did this, and we have observed the beach level rise in elevation and the composition to improve, which supports this critical area for smelt spawning. Instead of saying thank you, NOAA and the EPA criminally and civilly investigated me for years.

For my project, the bureaucrats made up a rule with no basis in law. Their “temporary waters” rule says, per a legal declaration under penalties of perjury by Army Corp’s Section Chief, Matthew J. Bennett, that when tidal waters inundated my land while the permitted replacement bulkhead construction was occurring that I lost my land and my right to complete my project because it became “waters of the U.S.” Thus, by the time I completed my project, it said that I had unlawfully added concrete and dirt into jurisdiction and waters of the U.S. without their permission via a CWA 404 permit, and racked up $323,134,524 in penalties and caused “irreparable environmental harm.” The illegality of relying on such temporary flooding had already been decided by the unanimous Supreme Court decision (Sackett v. EPA 2023 that simply reaffirmed Rapanos v U.S. 2006) and is prohibited under the agreed CZMA rules in Washington, and the state Supreme Court via our “vested rights doctrine.”

Aerial view of the Bayley Site on July 21, 2018.

As shown in the pictures, I constructed my replacement bulkhead from the land side to minimize the impact on Hood Canal waters, fish, the beach and its microorganisms. No construction equipment ever worked on the beach for my project. State officials were on-site multiple times per week during my project overseeing its compliance. When state and local officials were overseeing the project, no fish died.

Regarding the three dead juvenile salmon, they were found within a shallow depression on the beach waterward of the bulkhead. This occurred days after Army Corps unlawfully stopped the project and threatened to fine my workers $60,000 a day if they continued following the permit directive. The permit directive included daily smoothing of the beach next to the bulkhead forms.

The revealing aspect of this property rights saga is that in 2022, the same federal employees at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who unleashed arbitrary and unlawful enforcement against me confirmed their lack of federal jurisdiction landward of the waterside face of my neighbor’s vertical replacement bulkhead and admitted no CWA 404 permit was needed for her replacement concrete. The neighbor did apply for, and was quickly granted, a type of federal permit for activities “that have no more than minimal individual and cumulative adverse environmental effects.” The neighbor’s bulkhead, which is at the same position on the beach profile as my replacement bulkhead but is three times longer than my own, was constructed operating heavy diesel equipment on the beach and used a large barge that moved with tidal waters crushing the sensitive beach two times per day for 21 days. Who knows how many marine creatures and organisms were crushed by this heavy barge and equipment. For this project’s negative impact on the aquatic environment, Army Corps required 14 cubic yards of gravel be to discharged into the water. In comparison, the Corps said there was no on-site mitigation available to me to off-set irreparable harm from my vertical bulkhead.

The difference in the bureaucrats’ treatment of the two bulkheads should be obvious! Citizens must ask permission from federal officials – even if not appropriate – or face the unlawful weaponization of their “enforcement” gang. They don’t care that Congress prohibits their actions against me under its CZMA and CWA. They don’t care that Congress, in its Submerged Lands Act of 1953, already released these bogus claims and judgement against me for following State authority. They don’t care that Congress requires the U.S. to buy your land before these bureaucrats can gain jurisdiction to regulate it.

I would like the readers to ask the following question: Why are Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson and local governments not upholding Coastal Zone Management Act policies upon the federal government, and stopping bureaucratic, malicious acts against Washingtonians?

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Hood Canal bulkhead owner responds to EPA enforcement