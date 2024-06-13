How will bulk trash pickup work under Phoenix's new rules? What to know

Most Phoenix residents have just one more pre-scheduled bulk trash pickup between now and September when the city plans to shift to appointment-based scheduling.

Some residents have lamented the changes since the city's announcement last month, raising concerns about the reduction in bulk trash they're allowed to set out and the elimination of bulk trash pickup from alleys.

The city cut in half the amount of bulk trash residents can set out from 20 cubic yards to 10 cubic yards. The change also mandates curbside pickup instead of curbside or alley pickup.

Mavis Gilseth, an east Phoenix resident, said she was concerned curbside trash would clutter the neighborhood and make it unsightly. She said she was frustrated the city made the change without giving her and her neighbors a chance to weigh in.

"They made a decision that's more convenient to them," but not to residents, Gilseth said.

Mary Gregory, a north central Phoenix resident, said she is frustrated the city is boasting about the change as a customer service improvement when it cuts the amount that can be collected in half.

"I resent my tax dollars paying the salary of someone writing that propaganda," Gregory said. Bulk trash, she added, "is one of the most basic municipal services a city can provide."

Here are some frequently asked questions and responses from the city:

Is the city still committed to curbside only bulk trash pickup?

Yes. The city is seriously ending bulk trash pickup in alleys, and there's no indication city officials will change their mind.

Here's what city spokesperson Matthew Hamada said: "At this time, the city will roll out the appointment-based bulk trash collection program as a curbside collection program, like our current household hazardous waste home collection program."

What happens if you can't or struggle to get bulk trash to your curbside?

"The city will work with residents who have placement concerns on their property to identify a safe collection spot for the customer and our operators," Hamada said.

When asked what solution might be offered, Hamada replied that there are no set solutions. "We will listen to each resident's concerns to see what options may be possible," he said.

Why did the city switch to curbside pickup only?

"Moving to curbside helps with several factors, including accountability to know which piles belong to which owners. It will also help cut down on illegal dumping, because the longer a pile is sitting out for collection, the more it 'grows,'" Hamada said.

What is the city doing to help residents who struggle with illegal dumping in their alley?

"The appointment-based bulk trash program will help the city keep better track of illegally dumped materials. When bulk trash is left in an alley for collection, it often attracts illegal dumping. With the appointment-based program, bulk trash will be collected curbside, ensuring it is collected promptly and that illegal dumpers do not have an opportunity to mix in material," Hamada said.

"The city has dedicated crews and resources for illegal dumping investigations and clean-ups. Residents can help reduce and stop illegal dumping by notifying the city: If customers witness illegal dumping in progress, they may call Crime Stop at 602-262-5161. To report illegal dumping after the fact, contact 602-262-6251," Hamada said.

Are the bulk-trash appointments free?

"Just like before, residents will have access to bulk-trash pickups four times a year. Bulk trash collection is a service currently provided in the monthly solid waste fee, which is noted on the City Services bill," Hamada said.

What happens if a resident has more trash than the limit?

"If a customer places more than the standard 10 cubic yards, multiple appointments will be noted on the account. For example, 11 to 20 cubic yards of material will be recorded as two appointments. 21 to 30 cubic yards will be three appointments, etc," Hamada said.

The maximum is four appointments per year.

How do I know if I have one more pre-scheduled bulk trash pickup or not?

The schedule for the final bulk-trash pickup varies by neighborhood. Click the link here to see your neighborhood's last pickup date.

