Built-in dashcam captures alleged road rage, helps police locate suspect

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Over the weekend, a Utah man and his wife were rear-ended by a truck while in traffic, in what he called “a hit-and-run road rage incident.”

Kyle Rummens and his wife were in their car when a truck rear-ended them and pushed them through the intersection, Rummens said on social media Saturday.

“Initially it was, ‘I wonder if this guy accidentally hit us,’ but then he kept pushing and pushing,” Rummens told ABC4.com on Monday. “That’s when I started to fear, like, you know, my wife’s with me.”

Rummens told his social media followers there was a car in front of his while they were in traffic, which may have explained why he was driving at a slower speed. Rummens said his wife called 911 after the incident, and he said both he and his wife were shaking afterward.

“I’m honestly kinda glad he sped away because I didn’t have to have any of those scenarios, and we can just kinda deal with it later and not have a, you know, high, high-intensity exchange going,” Rummens said.

Sgt. Smith with the Lehi City Police Department said that the initial call officers responded to was regarding a hit and run.

The built-in cameras on the car — a Tesla — captured multiple angles of the crash, the other driver leaving the scene, and the license plate of the suspect.

Smith said officers used the license plates to identify the driver and later spoke with him. Police said that, at this time, it does not seem like the crash was intentional, but the driver was given a citation for leaving the scene of a crash.

“I thought maybe it was a simple road rage incident, but as soon as he started to push, and continue pushing our car, that’s where me and my wife, we both started getting scared,” Rummens said.

Smith said police are still investigating and that additional charges may be added.

