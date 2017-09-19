Buildings sway, collapse as powerful earthquake hits Mexico City

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit central Mexico on Tuesday, shaking densely populated Mexico City. Stunning footage showed buildings swaying and in some cases collapsing, as people poured into the streets.

The exact number of fatalities was unclear, but officials quickly put the number in the dozens. The quake occurred on the anniversary of the 1985 Mexico City earthquake, which had a magnitude of 8.0 and killed thousands.

More videos from bystanders on the ground in Mexico City reveal catastrophic damage to many structures around the capital. pic.twitter.com/0fAhvsz8fU — Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) September 19, 2017





Devastating scenes emerging from Mexico City after 7.1 Earthquake. More details @BBCWorld #MexicoCityearthquake pic.twitter.com/iFf7hVyiPd — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) September 19, 2017





#BREAKING: Here is the moment when the earthquake struck Mexico City. (Video by @AlertaChiapas) pic.twitter.com/DfEcxF7nob — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) September 19, 2017





Se derrumba edificio en Alvaro Obregón, Condesa, CDMX

Huele a gas. Personas heridas salen del lugar pic.twitter.com/PDkeJHBfl5 — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) September 19, 2017





Video shows collapsed store in Mexico City after 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area pic.twitter.com/qMso4H9uO6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017





Earthquake seen from the canals of Xochimilco (don't know source of video, making its way around Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/ZqTxNoFYGP — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) September 19, 2017





People in Mexico City digging through rubble, trying to help survivors. I'm honestly speechless.pic.twitter.com/Pi4B2VOBl6 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 19, 2017









Temblor en México hace unos minutos muy fuerte espero todos bien. Edificios se desplomaron!! @lopezdoriga @eltlacuache40 pic.twitter.com/jWmMz6h6IG — BARRO (@Barro_oficial) September 19, 2017





Center of Mexico City right now after 7.4 earthquake. Scary. Hope folks are ok. Video shot by a friend in DF pic.twitter.com/tlYtpEShcB — David Prager (@dlprager) September 19, 2017



