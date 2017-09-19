    Buildings sway, collapse as powerful earthquake hits Mexico City

    Gabby Kaufman
    Reporter

    A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit central Mexico on Tuesday, shaking densely populated Mexico City. Stunning footage showed buildings swaying and in some cases collapsing, as people poured into the streets.

    The exact number of fatalities was unclear, but officials quickly put the number in the dozens. The quake occurred on the anniversary of the 1985 Mexico City earthquake, which had a magnitude of 8.0 and killed thousands.

