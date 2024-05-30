Buildings evacuated after gas leak in Orlando’s Milk District, firefighters say

Firefighters in Orlando said buildings in the Milk District have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

The incident started around 9:39 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Robinson Street.

Firefighters said two buildings in the area have been evacuated as crews work to contain the gas leak.

See: Troopers hurt in crash while stopping suspected drunk driver on I-95

A shelter-in-place order has also been issued for other structures in the area.

Robinson Street is closed to traffic as crews work to stop the active leak.

Watch: Ohio family caught in middle of gunfire from large Kissimmee house party while on vacation

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.