Building under construction torn down by storm winds

Expedia says Rathi Murthy and Sreenivas Rachamadugu, respectively its CTO and senior vice president of core services product & engineering, are no longer employed at the travel booking company. In a statement shared with TechCrunch and other publications, Expedia said Murthy and Rachamadugu are “no longer employed at Expedia Group” due to an unspecified “violation of company policy.” Murthy spoke to TechCrunch about the new AI-powered features announced earlier this week, and she reportedly gave a presentation on those features at an Expedia conference with business partners.