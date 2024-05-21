Building under construction torn down by storm winds
Local residents were shocked after witnessing this house under construction collapse due to the high storm winds howling through Willis, Texas, on May 16.
Get caught up on this morning’s news: Michael Cohen wraps up testimony, Caitlin Clark’s injury scare and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Closing arguments are set to begin next week.
So many movies, so little time? These summer flicks are worth the price of admission and a bucket of popcorn at the theater.
President Biden long tried to avoid presidential releases touting stock highs. Then came a series of new market landmarks and the opportunity to bait Trump in an election year.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Dabo Swinney's recent remarks about not using the transfer portal, why noon kickoffs are the worst, why small conferences are pushing back on the House settlement, and Dan's issues with a New York Times article on landscaping
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
The Nuggets' loss on Sunday night affected the NBA Finals odds.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
At its Build 2024 conference, Microsoft unveiled Rewind, a new feature that aims to make local Windows PC searches as quick and effective as web searches. Similar to third-party apps like Rewind, Microsoft’s Recall uses AI to retrieve virtually anything you’ve seen on your PC.
The nation's largest bank boosted expectations for a key revenue source in 2024 due partly to fewer rate cuts expected from the Federal Reserve.
For the first time in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
President Biden spoke about the Israel-Hamas war during his commencement address at Morehouse College on Sunday.
Expedia says Rathi Murthy and Sreenivas Rachamadugu, respectively its CTO and senior vice president of core services product & engineering, are no longer employed at the travel booking company. In a statement shared with TechCrunch and other publications, Expedia said Murthy and Rachamadugu are “no longer employed at Expedia Group” due to an unspecified “violation of company policy.” Murthy spoke to TechCrunch about the new AI-powered features announced earlier this week, and she reportedly gave a presentation on those features at an Expedia conference with business partners.
This RFID-blocking bifold vacation saver is nearly 50% off.
If you’re searching for today’s best savings interest rates, we’ve narrowed down some of the top offers. Learn more about savings interest rates today.
Experts are revising their forecasts about mortgage rates and home prices for the rest of the year.
What to know about the House committee meeting that descended into chaos after Marjorie Taylor Greene insulted fellow congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.
Since it’s not being televised, — the only images of testimony from inside the courtroom are portraits being done by sketch artists like Jane Rosenberg, whose sketches depict Trump and other key figures in various states and moods.
Choosing where to bank is a key financial decision, but you may be wondering what’s better: online banking vs. traditional banking. Here’s what to know.