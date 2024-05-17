Building Under Construction Collapses During Deadly Houston Storm

A townhouse under construction collapsed as a deadly storm hit Houston, Texas, on Thursday, May 16, footage shows.

Footage taken by Jeff Baker shows lightning flashing over a residential Houston street before the wooden framing of a structure collapses into a pile of rubble on Thursday evening. “I saw the townhouse fall down with my own eyes,” Baker told Storyful.

At least four people died in Thursday’s storm. Residents woke up to downed trees, power outages, and debris on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning to remain in effect until Saturday evening. Credit: Jeff Baker via Storyful