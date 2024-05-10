Building on reactions to its march, Mayo Clinic nurses group to roll forward with unionizing push

May 10—ROCHESTER — In the wake of a well-received march on Monday and positive local polling, the Med City Nursing Alliance is energized to move forward with the process to unionize Mayo Clinic's nurses this summer.

The MCNA, as first reported by the Post Bulletin, is a proposed independent union that could represent the estimated 6,000-plus registered nurses, certified registered nurse anesthetists and licensed practical nurses at Mayo Clinic's Rochester campus.

Tiffany Lawler , a Mayo Clinic labor and delivery nurse and the founder of the MCNA, said people were pleased with their first public event and are asking about the next steps toward a possible unionization vote.

"Of course, we always want larger numbers, but it was a good first march," said Lawler of Monday's silent march of about 50 nurses and supporters in downtown Rochester. "They were proudly showing their faces. They were giving statements and interviews. I think the amount of bravery that was displayed by the marchers was inspiring to all of the rest of the nurses."

The growing support matches up with a MCNA survey of 6,000 Rochester nurses taken at the end of April. The survey results showed that 53.9 percent supported pursuing unionization, 25 percent were opposed to unionizing and 21 percent were undecided.

"I wanted people to be able to weigh in on how they feel. I didn't want to be advocating for people who do not wish to be advocated for," she said. "With the positive responses, we're still on the union train."

However, there is still a lot of track to cover before the unionization vote can happen.

First, step is for MCNA to decide which union organization, like the Minnesota Nurses Association, they want to work with going forward. The hope is to vote on the options by the end of May.

Once that decision is made, the MCNA will create the union cards for nurses to sign throughout the summer. Once they have collected enough signatures, they can petition the National Labor Relations Board about holding a vote on unionization.

Lawler said this summer people will see MCNA representatives out and about at public events, like the farmers market and the upcoming weekly Thursdays Downtown street fairs, handing out information and answering questions.

The MCNA will also be holding regular meetings and possibly other events, like the silent march.

Lawler believes Monday's march was a good kickoff for the unionization process.

"I think nurses saw there weren't any negative reactions or any retaliation from our employer. I think they saw that the water is safe," she said. Now, hopefully, everybody can jump in."