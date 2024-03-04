Building owner pushing back on newly-granted heritage protection

The building at 290 City Centre, most recently home to an artists hub, dates back to 1925 and once housed the W.C. Edwards Company lumber outfit. (Giacomo Panico/CBC - image credit)

The owner of a historic west Centretown building is pushing back against Ottawa city councillors' recent move to spare the structure from potentially being torn down.

Earlier this year, council's built heritage committee asked councillors to issue a "notice of intention to designate" 290 City Centre Ave. under the Ontario Heritage Act, which they did on Jan. 24.

That's key to saving the building from demolition, said David Jeanes, a local heritage advocate.

"Legally, as soon as the notice of intention is passed by council, the building is protected," Jeanes explained.

Rare marker of past era

290 City Centre Ave. is one the last remaining buildings in that part of the city associated with Ottawa's industrial rail era, according to the city.

Originally built in 1925, it served as the offices of the W.C. Edwards Company, a large, eastern Ontario lumber outfit, until 1962.

More recently, it was the home for a local artists hub, the Orange Art Gallery. The gallery's co-owner recently said their lease was not being renewed by the landlord.

"There's plenty of connections in terms of historical and contextual value, and associative value and because of that, the city staff recommended it for designation," Coun. Rawlson King, chair of the built heritage committee, said of the building.

Michael Polowin, the lawyer for the building owner, said the decision to grant the building heritage designation was made "without complete information" and without giving them "an appropriate opportunity" to speak to city staff and the built heritage committee.

Polowin told CBC they asked the city for a deferral of the decision.

"We were preparing reports to provide a fulsome opportunity for staff and committee to look at, specifically, an environment report, structural report and heritage report," Polowin said.

The owner has also filed a complaint to council, he added.