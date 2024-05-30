'A building full of life:' A history of the soon-to-be demolished Eudora Welty Library

Editor's note: This is one of two stories looking back at the history of soon-to-be-demolished buildings in Downtown Jackson. The other looks at the neighboring site of the former First Christian Church.

An October 1986 publication of Southern Living magazine featured an article on "Jackson's Lady of Letters," Eudora Welty, and celebrated the grand opening of the downtown building bearing her name.

"It will naturally belong to the people of Jackson as well. When they enter, however, they can feel Miss Welty's presence even if she's not on hand combing the shelves for more volumes to devour," the article reads.

The building featured is the Eudora Welty Library, named after the Pulitzer Prize-winning literary legend. Located on the corner of North State Street and Mississippi Street, the library first opened in 1986 when Welty was 77.

Now, the building's time is drawing to a close, slated for demolition in the near future.

In 1977, the City of Jackson purchased the building for just over $878,000. Renovations of the former Sears department store, which first opened in 1946, started shortly after the 1977 purchase, including the addition of a 42-foot-long circulation desk.

The first floor was 60,000 square feet, filled with reading areas, a magazine room, a children's book collection and a large meeting room. The second floor housed records, videotapes and adult non-fiction collections, as well as more study areas and offices.

According to a 2022 article in the Northside Sun, the Jackson Friends of the Library, led by activists Janet Clark, Pat Ross and Betty Jolly, campaigned to name the library after Welty.

Clark stated that "Miss Welty was interrupted during a speech at Agnes Scott College with the news that Jackson’s newest library had been named in her honor."

"The opening of the Eudora Welty Library initiates a new era in library services for Jackson and symbolizes the city’s commitment to library improvements," a Feb. 9, 1986 article in The Clarion Ledger stated. “Renovated as an art deco showplace at a cost of $2.9 million, the building will serve as an information center and a community gathering place. Because of the care lavished on its preparation, the building will be a pleasure to visit and to use, a visible celebration of the joy, necessity, and power of a library.”

The end of an era

But 38 years later, and with the approval of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Board of Trustees in April, the building is set to be demolished along with the neighboring First Christian Church.

"I think there's been a lot of lament from people (about the library being demolished), that's a good word for it, and on the library board as well," said Peyton Smith, the chairman of the Jackson Hinds Library System. "We feel that this is kind of a tragic outcome for that building, but there's bright days ahead for the library system and that area."

In the near future, the yellow brick, two story building will be a distant memory. A green space called Crigler Park will take its place.

"It was a building full of life for many, many years and has served the community well. There's a lot of kids that grew up going to story time in that building, my kids grew up going to story time in that building," Smith said.

Katie Blount, the executive director of MDAH, previously told the Clarion Ledger the public green space will better connect both the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History to downtown Jackson. The park will also be available as a space for public events such as the Mississippi Makers Fest, as well as a place to rent for other events.

To be sure, the city's flagship library saw better days. Most recently, the library has been closed since June 2023 due to a broken air conditioning unit that caused unsafe temperatures for the library staff. Over the years, the building was closed on-and-off due to other various maintenance issues such as flooding and leaking pipes in the building. Back in 2009, the library was ravaged by a fire and had to close for repairs.

In September, the City of Jackson announced plans to part ways with the library. A few weeks later, the Jackson City Council approved the transfer of the library to MDAH.

All the books and files inside the library have been temporary moved to the Jackson Medical Mall as the city, the council and JHLS figure out where the next Eudora Welty Library will be located.

So far no building has been selected, Smith said, but the goal is to keep it in downtown Jackson. In March, JHLS received $3.75 million in federal grant funds that will partly help with renovating a new downtown location, Smith said.

"The Eudora Welty Library has a lot of stories and memories that hopefully will travel with the library to our new home," Smith said. "Even though there's a lot of memories there, hopefully our new home will be able to create a lot of new memories for folks as well."

