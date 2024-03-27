After a building facade collapses in Wilmington, questions arise about inspection requirements

On March 7, a facade wall collapsed in front of three businesses on Grace Street. Those businesses included Kat 5 Kava, Tacobaby and RUMCOW.

Weeks after a facade wall collapsed on Grace Street affected local businesses some have raised questions about the safety of and requirements for historic buildings downtown.

While the original walls of the building did not collapse, the facade wall, which was part of three storefronts, did. One person was injured. Three local businesses -- RUMCOW, Tacobaby and Kat 5 Kava -- were impacted.

The cause of the incident is still unknown, but all of the businesses are back open to the public.

According to Wilmington’s Historic Preservation Office, the city has two types of historic districts, Local Historic Districts and National Register Historic Districts. Designation as a Local Historic District has no connection with listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

The businesses affected on Grace Street are a part of the Central Business District, which is a Local Historic District.

What are the storefront requirements in Historic Districts?

Wilmington’s storefronts date back to the late 19th century and early 20th century, and according to the Wilmington Design Standards for Historic Districts and Landmarks, the storefront is often the most important feature of a commercial building.

Tacobaby received a $2,500 grant from Wilmington Downtown Inc. as a part of its Facade Improvement Grant Program to install a mural in front of the building. The facade wall storefront is what ended up collapsing, affecting the surrounding businesses, road and walkway on Grace Street.

To receive the grant, the project had to meet the requirements and receive approval from the Historic Preservation Commission.

Here's what's required for storefronts:

The applicant must retain and preserve storefronts and their functional and decorative features as well as repair rather than replace an original deteriorated storefront feature.

The applicant must also match the original or existing historically appropriate storefront in size, scale, proportion, texture and detail and only consider substitute materials if the original materials are not available.

If replacement of the entire storefront is necessary, the applicant should base the new design on accurate documentation of the original or create a new design compatible with the original in size, scale, proportion, material, texture and detail with the building and the district.

When rehabilitating street-level commercial storefronts, the applicant should consider design compatibility with the material and design of upper levels.

If recent modifications conceal the original storefront materials, consider their removal.

Color schemes for historic storefronts should also complement other buildings on the block and care should be taken to unify the upper and lower portions of the facade.

It is also not appropriate to use synthetic materials on historic storefronts.

Crews look over damage caused Thursday night after the collapse of an exterior façade that damaged some of the buildings and cars off of Grace Street in downtown Wilmington. One person had minor injuries according to a Facebook post from the Wilmington Fire Department.

How are changes approved?

The Historic Preservation Commission reviews all changes to the exterior of structures, demolition of structures, new construction, signs, and changes to the surrounding grounds, although these reviews do not extend to routine maintenance and repair of historic buildings.

A Certificate of Appropriateness from the Historic Preservation Commission is needed to make any exterior changes to historic buildings and is valid for six months.

The applicant is required to include a tax map, photographs of existing conditions and a detailed description of the proposed project.

When is inspection needed?

New Hanover County requires building inspection when there is a new construction permit or changes in a building's structure. The county does not require inspection when there is light renovation, said Alex Riley, communications and outreach coordinator for the county.

Riley said that staff looked back to 2016 and there were no building permits that would require an inspection of the sites from the building code officials.

He said the only inspections that occur annually are life safety for fire alarms.

