Building in downtown Atlanta evacuated near mass shooting at Peachtree Center

The Atlanta Passport Office in downtown Atlanta has been evacuated after a bomb threat.

The situation is unfolding the day after a man opened fire in the food court of Peachtree Center, which is across the street, injuring three people before an Atlanta police officer shot him.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is at the scene, where Homeland Security officers, Atlanta police and a Henry County K9 unit are investigating.

