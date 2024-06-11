New building code revisions give county more authority over "unsafe" properties

The partial collapse of a building in Hancock earlier this year prompted county officials to recommend changes to its building code to help prevent similar situations in the future.

The Washington County Commissioners approved the changes last week.

The changes are being made regarding buildings deemed "unsafe or imminently dangerous," Greg Cartrette, director of permits and inspections, told the commissioners.

They're also designed to clarify the code official's authority to deal with unsafe or dilapidated buildings in the county and in municipalities covered by the county's department.

A provision for " 'unsafe structures' and emergency measures, respectively, already exists within the existing building code," Assistant County Attorney Rosalinda Pascual said. "This is just fleshing that out so that we can keep things rolling in a timely manner."

The unsafe structures provisions "are basically our first line of defense against a property that would eventually become imminently dangerous," she said, "so that would be a way of putting the owner on notice that they're neglecting the building that is making things unsafe before it becomes so dangerous that then we have to intervene at the emergency level."

Pascual said the county has memoranda of understanding with most of the county's municipalities to enforce building codes. Cartrette noted that Hagerstown and Smithsburg have their own code inspectors.

The changes are being made as local amendments to the International Existing Building Code. The county adopted the 2021 version of the code earlier this year. Here's what's included:

When the code official (in this case, Cartrette) finds a property meets the existing definition of an "unsafe structure," the amendments allow him to automatically schedule a hearing before the county's Building Code Board of Appeals.

If an order to repair or demolish an unsafe building is rendered but the owner doesn't comply, the county or municipality will repair or demolish the building and costs could be recovered as a lien against the property. Previously, the code said the county "may" take such action.

And if the code official finds a building's condition presents an imminent danger, he will order work to "render such structure temporarily safe" regardless of legal procedures.

Emergency crews were sent March 25 to a building on Main Street in Hancock after Town Manager Mike Faith discovered two floors in the building had partially collapsed. Faith told The Herald Mail he had noticed outside damage to the building two days before.

More: Partially collapsed building in Hancock condemned

When he returned to the building, which was vacant, he discovered the ceiling had collapsed and notified county officials.

Cartrette said Hancock officials had since approved an emergency measure to give the town manage\er authority to act when there is an unsafe structure, but he said he would work with Hancock or other municipalities under the county's code jurisdiction to enforce the code.

Pascual added that property owners could appeal decisions from the county's Building Code Board of Appeals to the Circuit Court for Washington County.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: County heightens code official's authority over unsafe buildings